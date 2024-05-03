Live
- 10 pc discount for Mumbai Metro commuters on voting day in Mumbai
- Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Raebareli
- Congress releases special manifesto for Telangana, promises 23 guarantees
- Bad weather returns to UAE, several flights cancelled
- Don’t register voters for beneficiary schemes under guise of surveys
- KCR to resume bus yatra today at Ramagundam
- The 100 Movie Gathers Momentum by winning award at prestigious 14th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival Ahead of its Release
- Why no notice sent to PM over hate speech? KTR asks EC
- Gukesh takes giant leap in World ranking and ratings
- Kishan Reddy reviews booth committee work
Just In
India can be among Airbnb's top 10 markets, says CEO
Highlights
India is one of the "fastest-growing markets" for online accommodation hosting platform Airbnb and the country has the potential to be among its top...
India is one of the "fastest-growing markets" for online accommodation hosting platform Airbnb and the country has the potential to be among its top 10 global markets in the coming years, according to its Chief Business Officer Dave Stephenson.
The company is investing in India to tap the opportunity of a rapid rise in tourists travelling to foreign destinations as well as domestic places that are rapidly growing post-pandemic and where 90 per cent of its first-time bookers are Gen Zs.
"It (India) is one of our growth markets and we see a huge opportunity for growth in India in the future. In India, nights booked grew by almost 30 per cent YoY (Year-on-Year) in 2023 compared to 2022, which is a positive sign," Stephenson said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS