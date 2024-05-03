  • Menu
Hyderabad: BSCPL donates equipment worth ₹54 lakh to HKMCF

Hyderabad: BSCPL donates equipment worth ₹54 lakh to HKMCF
Hyderabad : BSCPL Infrastructure Limited has sponsored a 625-KVA diesel generator worth Rs 54 lakh for Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation (HKMCF) for serving underprivileged communities on Thursday.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji said, “Ceremonies like these often serve not just as acknowledgments, but also as moments of gratitude and inspiration for further philanthropy by the corporates. It's always inspiring to see companies prioritise social impact alongside their business goals.„

Bollineni Krishnaiah, Chairman said, “It is truly an honour to contribute to the commendable initiatives spearheaded by HKM Charitable Foundation in their dedication to serve humanity, and BSCPL is making a significant contribution to community development by giving back to society.

