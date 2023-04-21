'Fire Services Week' concludes

Hyderabad: The Fire Services department observed 'Fire Services Week' from April 14 to 20, On Thursday, the concluding day, it conducted a workshop on hotel fire safety at a hotel in Banjara Hills

According to officials, during the week the department conducted the fire drills and first-aid fire-fighting training programmes in high rise buildings/malls/multiplexes/shopping complexes/industries/petrol pumps/LPG storage godowns/ hospitals and educational institutions.

It organised fire prevention lectures/demonstrations in residential apartments/colonies to highlight LPG safety, electrical safety and careless smoking, to create fire safety awareness among various sections of citizens and also to make the public conscious of the necessity to mitigate fire losses and motivate them towards fire prevention.

Earlier, the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services department during the week conducted programmes, including a posters release, homage to martyrs of fire personnel, blood donation camps, vehicle rally in GHMC limits with around 60 km.

It conducted workshop on industrial fire safety at fire stations, on hospital fire safety at Yashoda Hospital. The department organised 900 public awareness programmes in which more than 70,000 citizens participated and gained fire-fighting and fire prevention knowledge.