First Ever Cosmetic Dentistry and Teeth Jewelry Launched in Twin Cities

Hyderabad:- Cosmetic dentistry and teeth jewelry services are now available for the residents of the twin cities, as announced by Dr. P. Prasad, Chairman of Ocean International Dental Hospitals, at a press conference held at the Basheerbagh Press Club on Thursday. He mentioned that these rare treatments, previously available only abroad, are now accessible to the public at Ocean International Dental Hospital located on Durgancharuvu Road in Madhapur. He further shared that special sections have been set up at the hospital to provide discounts to college students, models, and film stars who consult them. These treatments are considered a special benefit for film stars, models, business icons, politicians, and iconic youth from colleges, he said. The treatments will be performed only by cosmetic dental surgeons trained abroad, he added. He also mentioned that Ocean International Dental Hospitals is expanding its branches across the country.

During the event, Bollywood stars Dhani Bose and Sneha Shaw spoke to the media, appreciating the launch of these treatments for film stars and models. They mentioned that in the past, one had to go abroad with high expenses for these treatments, but now that situation has changed. They then unveiled the brochure for cosmetic dentistry and teeth jewelry. The event was also attended by FTPC India President Chaitanya Janga, General Secretary PVS Varma, and others.












