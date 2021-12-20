First ever gay marriage held in Hyderabad

For the first ever in Telangana, a gay couple made their marriage official by tying the knot here at private ceremony at a resort in Hyderabad outskirts in Saturday.



The couple, Supriyo Chakraborty (31) and Abhay Dang (34) is a native of Kolkata. While Supriyo Chakraborty is a senior faculty member at hotel management institute, Abhay is an MNC employee in Delhi.

Supriyo and Abhay said that they have been in eight-year long relationship before becoming 'husband and husband'. The couple announced their marriage in October and tied the knot in December. Even though, the Indian marriage system does not recognize gay marriage, the couple decided to hold their marriage. The ceremony was officiated by Sophia David who is also from LGBTQ community from Hyderabad.

The ceremony was attended by over 60 people comprising of people from LGBTQ community, family and friends.