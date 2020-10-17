Floral festival: Pandemic plays spoilsport

Hyderabad: Enthusiasm is running high in Telangana as the 10-day-long Dasara and Bathukamma festival is set to begin despite the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has taken away much of its sheen and it is going to be a muted affair. There will be no grand scale Bathukamma celebrations by the Telangana Jagruthi. This was announced by MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday. Kavitha reminded people that the State was still in the middle of a pandemic. "Our safety and the safety of our loved ones lie in our hands. Take all the precautions, maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings while celebrating this festival of joy," she said.

She emphasized on the cultural significance and legacy of the tradition and why Bathukamma is so important a festival. Celebrated as an age-old tradition by the women of the region, also became more popular when it became a binding force for people of Telangana during the struggle for separate state. After formation of the state in 2014, the government announced it as a state festival and has even started distributing saris.



Meanwhile, the State leaders of Telangana Jagruthi unveiled eight songs recorded to add joy to the celebrations of Bathukamma along with pocket-size books of Bathukamma songs printed in the form of text. Besides, the eight songs, the organization released another three special songs.

The Bathukamma songs have been written by poet and writer Kodari Srinu, sung by famous singers Telu Vijaya, Padmavati, and Varam, composed by Venu and directed by Damodar Reddy.