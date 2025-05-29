FNECS resents construction of huge building opp Bolarum KV

Hyderabad: Members of Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS) raised objections on the recent sprouting up of a large pucca structure in the open ground opposite Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bolarum, by Local Military Authorities (LMA). In that regard, the members on Wednesday submitted a memorandum and urged to stop the construction immediately.

The members pointed out that the construction of a pucca structure will occupy the ground, which is presently used for parking school buses, trucks, auto rickshaws and tempos. If this area is built over, these vehicles will be forced to park on the Generals Road (the road from Yapral to Kendriya Vidyalaya Bolarum).

The Generals Road is already very narrow, with barely enough space for two light vehicles to pass. If heavy and light vehicles start parking on Generals Road while waiting for children, there will be traffic chaos in the area for several hours. “As usual, the LMA has begun construction without issuing any prior notice. This is likely to cause significant inconvenience, particularly if the area currently used for vehicle parking is built over. With vehicles forced to park on the road, there’s a high risk of traffic congestion. It would be advisable for the LMA to halt construction to prevent these issues,” said CS Chandrashekhar, Secretary, FNECS.