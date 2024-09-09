Focus on controlling vector-borne diseases in flood-affected areas: Health Minister

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha on Sunday directed the district collectors and health officials to take measures for controlling the vector borne diseases and also taking up fogging in the flood affected areas in the State.

The Health Minister on Sunday had a tele-conference with the health officials in the wake of floods in Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Mulugu and Suryapet districts. The Minister gave necessary instructions on the precautionary measures to be taken in the teleconference.

The Minister said that in case of the health of pregnant women, precautionary measures should be taken for the welfare of pregnant women with delivery time of 15 days. The Minister instructed the officials to have enough stock of medicines. He also wanted the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to hospitals and also availability of emergency vehicles.

He directed the officials to have coordination with the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments for focusing on sanitation and also taking up vaccinations.