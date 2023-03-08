Focus on positive news: KTR to journalists in TS

Hyderabad: The state government on Tuesday felicitated women journalists in the State for maintaining highest ethical standards and ensuring fair journalism on the eve of International Women's Day at a special event.

Addressing them after giving a letter of appreciation the Minister for Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao urged journalists to promote and create awareness of positive things happening in the State. He said when the government commits a mistake or brings anti-people policies, the media has every right to question and there will be no balance if media personnel were not there.

At the same time there are also many positive issues which the media should not ignore to highlight, he said. "It is a humble request to all of you, the way you cover aggressively on adverse news, with the same interest to focus on positive news," he said. KTR said government has come up with one of its kind two-day national accelerator program for the women in journalism with We-Hub to make the women scribes learn the new trends in the field. This will be a national and International level par excellence program.

The minister said that the government would soon take up a master health check-up for all the women journalists in the state. He called upon the women journalists to come together as a strong women journalist organisation.