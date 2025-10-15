Food safety teams swoop on spice units across city; unearth violations

As part of the ongoing drive against adulterated spices, the Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety inspected more than 30 spice manufacturing and repacking units in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts. Over 40 samples of chilli, turmeric, black pepper, coriander, curry leaf powder and bay leaves were collected for testing.

The comprehensive inspection across all districts of Telangana detected serious violations at Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd, Jalpally (Rangareddy district) and Divine Spices situated at Kapila Nagar Colony, Bandlaguda Jagir, Hyderabad.

"The teams detected pest and rodent infestation, poor hygiene, absence of FoSTaC-trained supervisor, unlabelled/expired products and lack of medical fitness records for the workers,” said a senior food safety officer.

During the inspection, 15 kg of black pepper and 18 kg of bay leaves contaminated with rat faeces were seized and sent for analysis.

Curry leaf powder was also seized for being un-labelled, violating the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.

The inspection teams issued multiple improvement notices and seized contaminated stocks. Enforcement action has been initiated to ensure safe and hygienic spice production across Telangana. The Commissioner of Food Safety also confirmed the drive on X (formerly Twitter).