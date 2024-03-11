Former BRS MPs, MLAs join BJP in Delhi

Hyderabad: The BJP Parliamentary Board Member and OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman has said that the Telangana political landscape is going to witness sea changes.

Speaking after several BRS leaders joined the party in the presence of party national general secretary Tarun Chug in Delhi on Sunday, he said, "the migrations from other parties to the BJP indicates the party's development agenda for the country and all the States under the strong leadership of PM Narendra Modi."

The changes going to take place after the ensuing Parliament elections will pave the way for a double-engine sarkar in Telangana, he predicted. ‘The regional parties continue to work for their families; the party, on the other, is making concerted efforts for the all-round development of all sections of people and the States as part of its mission of Vikasit Bharat agenda. Earlier, former Huzurnagar BRS MLA S Saidi Reddy, ex-Adilabad MP G Nagesh, former Mahabubabad MP Ajmira Sitaram Naik, Khammam former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao and Pedapalli Congress leader G Srinivas joined the BJP.