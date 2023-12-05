Live
Just In
Former CM KCR to vacate his official residence in Delhi
The Central government allotted a Type 8 quarter on Tughlaq Road to CM KCR when he served as MP in 2004 and later on he continued to stay there as he went on to be the Chief Minister from 2014
Hyderabad : Former Telangana Chief Minister KCR will vacate his official residence at Tughlaq Road in Delhi. KCR, who won as MP from Karimnagar on behalf of TRS in 2004, took charge as Union Minister in Manmohan Singh's government. As a Union Minister, he was allotted a Type 8 quarter on Tughlaq Road.
He resigned from the post of Union Minister and MP in 2006. After that, he won again as an MP in the by-election held and continued in the same residence. In 2009, he was elected MP from Mahbubnagar and remained in the same residence. After becoming CM in 2014, he continued in the same quarter. The Central government allocates official residences in Delhi to the Chief Ministers.
In this order, the Center has allotted the same residence to KCR who was the CM. KCR's daughter Kavitha, who later won as MP, was also staying in that residence. KCR resigned from the post of CM after the defeat of BRS in the latest elections. In this background, KCR is going to vacate the official residence in Delhi.