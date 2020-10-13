Former CPI MLA Gunda Mallesh Passes Away In NIMS Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former CPI MLA Gunda Mallesh passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at NIMS in Hyderabad. He was earlier elected as MLA for Bellampalli in Manchiryala district. He also served as the leader of the CPI Legislative Party. Family members, relatives, followers and activists are shedding tears over Mallesh's death. On hearing the news of Mallesh's death, CPI leader Narayana who was in house arrest rushed to NIMS Hospital and met his family members.

Mallesh hails from Rechini village in Tandoor zone of Adilabad district and is a tenth grader who worked as a cleaner and driver at Rama Transport in Bellampalli. He later joined Singareni as a labourer and joined the CPI. He resigned in 1970 and became a full-fledged politician. Known as a good labour leader, he contested from Asifabad in 1983 as a CPI candidate and won. He also won the 1985 and 1994 elections was also elected as the Leader of the house for CPI in 2009.

Senior leaders D. Raja, Narayana, Secretary of State Chada Venkat Reddy and Aziz Pasha mourned over his death. His services to the party were recalled on this occasion.