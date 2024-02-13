Former V-P Venkaiah Naidu lays foundation stone for Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik Kendra

Hyderabad: Former Vice President and Padma Vibhushan Awardee M. Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER G Kishan Reddy inaugurated the Regional Centre of the Sangeet Natak Akademi in Hyderabad that will be known as Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik Kendra and also laid the foundation stone for the Bharata Kala Mandapam auditorium as a part of the centenary celebrations of Ghantasala. The event was also graced by Padma Bhushan awardee P Susheela apart from various officers of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The akademi had no presence in South India so far and while it has had several institutes such as Manipur Dance Academy at Imphal, Kathak Kendra and centres such as the Centre for Kutiyattam and the Sattriya Centre, it so far does not had a full fledged regional centre.

The Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik Kendra is expected to fill this void and the centre is envisaged to promote research and documentation of Music, folk and tribal arts, theater and puppetry. The centre will be developed as a state of the art Regional centre and a leading cultural space that would foster the cultural growth and performative milieu of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and DoNER Shri G Kishan Reddy stated: “Over the last 10 years, the Government of India has tirelessly worked for preserving, propagating and protecting our heritage. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support both our tangible and intangible cultural heritage of the Telugu states received a major fillip.”

He also stated, “Be it in the case of Ramappa that was recognised with the UNESCO World Heritage tag and the restoration of the Kalyana Mandapam at Thousand Pillar Temple or in the domain of intangible cultural heritage, the Government has left no stone unturned in promoting it.”

In his address, former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu stated “Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi, has worked tirelessly towards a cultural renaissance in India and the nation really complements him for this.” He also stressed the role of the mother tongue in protecting our cultural heritage.

He stated “Through the National Education Policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is further promoting and preserving our mother tongue”

During the event Padma Shri Awardees of 2024 from Telugu states were also felicitated. This included Shri DasariKondappa for continuing and preserving the tradition of the Burra Veena, Kethavath Somlal for translating the Bhagavad Geeta into Banjara language, Shri GaddamSamiah for ChinduYakshaganam a form of dance ballet, Uma Maheshwari, for her contribution to Harikatha and Shri VeluAnandacharya for his contribution to sculpting and art across various temples in Telangana.