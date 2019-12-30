Foundation for Economic and Educational Development extends 31 lakh scholarships to orphans

Hyderabad: Foundation for Economic and Educational Development (FEED) on Saturday distributed scholarships worth over Rs 31 lakh among 400 orphan students. According to Managing Trustee of FEED, Ghiasuddin Babukhan, FEED with the help of ICNA Relief (CANADA), distributed scholarship cheques worth rupees 31,24,800 at its office Unity Centre at Begumpet in Hyderabad.

In August this year, FEED distributed scholarships worth Rs. 30,81,400 as first installment of the scholarships in the presence of FEED chairman Abdul Aleem Khan, Nafeesa Khan of ICNA Relief Canada, Director of Educate India Fund, USA, Naseem Osmani, and FEED Trustee Ziauddin Nayyar.

According to Babukhan, the orphans project, one of the major projects of FEED and Hyderabad Zakat and Charitable Trust, benefits nearly 13,000 orphans annually. Trust has a fund base of over Rs 4.5 crore.

Javed Hood, FEED Trustee Mohammed Aliuddin Haider, Adil Sanai, Khalid Osmani (USA), Mohammed Aman, Ahmed Yazdani and others were present on this occasion.