Foundation for VLF radar station laid by Defence Minister

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy offered the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complete support for coming up with the very low frequency (VLF) communication transmission radar station at Vikarabad. He said the political controversies by rivals would not have any impact on the project concerned with national security.

Addressing the foundation laying ceremony of the project at Puduru in Ranga Reddy district which was attended by Defence Minister, Revanth Reddy held that since it was a matter of national security the State government was not going to compromise on this. Alleging that the Opposition was trying to create unease amongst the locals for its own political gains, CM pointed out that the major clearances were actually provided to Defence during the previous regime. He said that the upcoming project would not only help the Navy improve its maritime communication, but also open avenues for education and employment. He urged the navy officials to come up with educational programmes and institutions once the facility turns operational and requested for a third of allocations to the local population.

The Defence Minister who laid the foundation stone of the key Navy project termed this as the ‘growth pole’, which will create ample opportunities for economic development. While stressing the need for the facility in the Vikarabad area, he explained how the new project in a strategic location would support Indian maritime to protect its security concerns and sovereignty, as global superpowers were focusing on national resources, besides increasing their presence in the Indian ocean. Rajnath Singh lauded the support of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while allaying apprehensions about the environmental concerns.