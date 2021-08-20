Foundation laid for Rs 1.88 crore library in Shadnagar

Shadnagar: Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy along with Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav laid foundation for the construction of a new library worth Rs 1.88 crore in Shadnagar on Thursday. Later, she handed over Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs 3.49 crore to beneficiaries at Kuntla Ramreddy Garden.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sabita said that after the formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been developing the State in all fields and with the blessings of the people, the State is moving ahead to achieve further development in future. She said Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques were handed over to 8,04,070 people across the State. The government had released Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 6,000 crore in the first tranche and Rs 2,000 crore in the second tranche, she informed.

The Minister stated that the government has given a big boost to agriculture through Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and loan waiver schemes. She said the government had waived off Rs 25,000 crore of about three lakh farmers and spent Rs 1,450 crore on the respective insurance companies under farmer insurance. The Minister lauded MLA Anjaiah Yadav for working tirelessly for developing the constituency.

MLA Anjaiah Yadav said the KCR government was working with revolutionary changes in the State and unprecedented development is taking place now.

Market Committee Chairman Manne Kavitha, MPPs E Ravinder Yadav, Khaza Ahmed Idris, Madhu Sudan Reddy, ZPTS Venkatarami Reddy, Srilatha, Tandra Vishala Shravan Reddy, Municipal Chairman Narender, Vice-Chairman Natarajan, Library Development Committee Chairman Lakshmi Narsinha Reddy, GT Srinivas, Vishwam and others were present.