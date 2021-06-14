Foundation stone for Secretariat Masjid in June: TRS leader

Hyderabad: TRS Senior State Minority leader MK Badruddin congratulated Home Minister Mahmood Ali for completing Secretariat Masjid design within a short span of time. Along with leaders and scholars, he met the Home Minister here on Sunday and expressed gratitude and thanked for completion of Masjid design report within secretariat premises.

Badruddin also thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, for fulfilling his promise of constructing new mosque and temple in a more spacious manner. He lauded the CM that he again set an example of secular spirit towards people of Telangana and maintained that his government will remain secular in all situations.

The senior leaders informed that by the end of June month, foundation stone for masjid will be laid and expected to get it completed by March 2022.