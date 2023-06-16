Four crore people are victims of KCR’s malfunctioning, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC president Revanth Reddy on Friday said four crore people in the State were victimized by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s malfunctioning. The people lost their patience to bear KCR's “anarchic” rule, he added.

BRS senior leader Gangapuram Rajender from Acchampet constituency, former ZPTC Bhimudu Naik and BRS workers from Acchampeta and Charagonda mandals joined the Congress party at Gandhi Bhavan in the presence of Revanth Reddy. On the occasion, Revanth Reddy invited them into the party and addressed them. He said these joining into the Congress party reflect the anti-KCR political reunification in Telangana. These additions are described as a symbol of the awakening of the people of Telangana. He said these additions are to free the State from KCR.

He alleged that Telangana, which is a rich State, was destroyed during KCR's ten-year rule. Revanth alleged that KCR started the party in 2001 only for elections. He wished that the Congress flag should be hoisted in the Atchampeta constituency in the Nallamala forests. He said there is a need to bring Congress to power in the State. He said Congress came to power when the Congress flag was hoisted in Hyderabad:

Revanth said Anil Kumar Yadav was sworn in as the Secunderabad DCC president at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday. Revanth Reddy said when the Congress flag was hoisted in Hyderabad, the Congress came to power in the State. He claimed that the development in the slums of Hyderabad took place during the Congress regime. He reminded that it was the Congress party that brought hundreds of IT companies to Hyderabad.

He called upon the Congress workers to spare time for the people of Telangana and work hard for the victory of the party. He also said the Congress will come to power on December 9 and Telangana State Formation Day will be held on that day.

Revanth Reddy met former Kodangal MLA Gurunath Reddy on Friday and asked him to join the Congress. He also visited Kothakota Dayakar Reddy’s family, He consoled the family members of Kothakota Dayakar Reddy, who died a few days ago.