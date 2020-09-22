Four held for attack on GHMC official

Hyderabad: The Miyapur police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly attacking a GHMC officer and also trying to set ablaze the official. The accused were identified as Afroz, Imran, Karim and Salman.



According to police, when the officials of the vigilance and enforcement wing of GHMC arrived at the spot on Monday in Hafeezpet to demolish the illegal structure, the accused Salman started arguing with one officer. As the argument grew intense the other friends of Salman brought a can of Kerosene and tried to set ablaze the official. However, they were prevented from doing so by others who were present at the spot.

The official then filed a police complaint against the said persons and based on the complaint, all the accused persons were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, said the police.