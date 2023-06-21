Four murders shocks Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, two transgenders were brutally murdered by a group of persons at Tappachabutra on Tuesday night.



The victims Riyaz alias Sofia and Yousuf alias Dolly both residents of Jhirra in Tappachabutra were going on a scooter around 1 a.m when a group of persons at Daibagh area attacked them with stones and knives. Both of them died on the spot.

DCP (south west) Kiran Khare who visited the spot soon after the incident said both the persons were brutally attacked and a few suspects were detained in connection with the murder. “They are being interrogated. All angles are being probed,” he said.

Relatives of the transgenders pointed out that some persons known to the victims are involved in the murder.

In another incident, on Wednesday two footpath dwellers were also found murdered at Mailardevpally in Hyderabad.

The police said that identity of the victims is yet to be ascertained and added that the victims were asleep on the pavement at Durga Nagar Mailardevpally when some unknown persons reportedly threw boulders on them leading to death on spot.

The locals who noticed the two bodies alerted the police.

The bodies were shifted to mortuary where they are preserved for autopsy.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

It is to mention here that three days ago, another person was found murdered in a similar manner in Mailardevpally. Police suspect that the same person might have killed the two men on Tuesday night. The police are checking the footages of closed-circuit cameras to identify the killer.