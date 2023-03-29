Fragrance of 'Attar' pervades city

In this fasting month of Ramzan, aromas and fragrance of perfumes attract people from all walks and corners to the markets. Most of them purchase these perfumes and it is leading to high demand as shopkeepers have set up stalls outside the mosques and shrines to sell attar to devotees. Attar, Ittar, Itr (non-alcoholic perfume) has been a popularly used and loved fragrance for Muslims in the holy month of Ramzan. Extracted from flower petals, herbs and spices, this natural perfume oil is distilled in water using low heat and pressure. With Ramzan arriving in summer, people choose a cooling, effervescent Attar to soothe their senses in the sweltering heat.





Due to their therapeutic value, Attars are classified based on their ability to warm or cool the body. So, for the summer, it is said to choose one made from ingredients that lower body temperature like jasmine, rose, and sandalwood. As the holy month of Ramzan begins, the demand for Attar is on rise. Devout offer prayers in mosques, public places, and specially arranged Taraweeh, and they prefer to apply Attar, the traditional perfume. They displayed many varieties of Attar, some local and some imported from Gulf countries which are very costly.





There are several hundreds of Attar fragrances available in the market these days. The natural fragrances, however, are only Sandal, Khus, Heena, Oudh, Musk, Muqallat and other types of flowers. "In Summer, the people prefer RuhKhus, Ruh Sandal, Ruh Gulab and Chameli," said Syed Noor Akram Ali, manufacturer of Attar and an owner of New Gulzar.co at Moazzam Jahi Market. "The balanced blends of sweet, fresh, and flowery are bright enough to get noticed and subtle enough to spritz in the summer heat," he added.





He said people purchase Attars particularly during Ramzan season so they could smell pleasant. "Summer body odor could be quite hideous," he mused. Natural ingredients, such as different flowers including rose, kewra, chameli, bela, marigold, jasmine lavender, etc. Usually, the flowers are plucked at dawn so that they retain the best fragrance. "Attar depends on who makes it. From the legendary rose compositions, such as the Gulab, to the current versions with the most expensive ouds, these concoctions are infused with a unique mystery," said Mohammed Abdul Faheem, owner of SA United Perfumes in Nampally.





The fragrances regularly used in attar are Mehak, Ehbab, Hijaar, Bakhoor, Mehfil, Sandal, Jannat-ul-Firdous and some other known traditional names. Some of the old fragrances like Shamama, Heena, Suhaag, Amber, Khus, Mitti, Gulab remain in demand. Also, Arabic perfumes like Muqallat E Sultan, Muqallat Al Arab, Al Jawahera, Muqallat Al Shams, Hijaar continues to be in demand," said Saad Khaled Bin Mehfooz owner of Bin Mehfooz perfumes.





He said the original attars like Oudh, which are 60% 80% 100% pure, range between Rs 2000 to Rs 25,000 (which is fully natural). Musk which ranges between Rs 1,400 to Rs 10,000. White musk is made up of flora which starts from Rs 200 to Rs 1000. Ambar starts from Rs 200 to Rs 1000. While other perfumes like mogra which starts from Rs 100 to Rs 10,000. Attar are also sold in shops and on stalls outside every big mosque in a locality. Also, the copies of famous scents sell for Rs 100 to Rs 500 per 10ml while the costly ones start from Rs 4,000 per 10ml. Near mosques they make a faya (a long metallic stick covered with cotton that looks like an ear bud), dip it in attar and apply it to customers. Moreover, city importers get first copies of international perfume brands from abroad while their prices are set appropriately with their quality and matching.



