Free health camp organised at Sri Chakri Vidyaniketan High School in Chakripuram

Cherlapally: Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) organised a health camp on the premises of Sri Chakri Vidyaniketan High School in Chakripuram on Sunday. Indian Federation of Working Journalists (IFWJ) national council member Chandra Mohan was the chief guest.

He appreciated JVV for its social services. He asked them to conduct more health camps at various other places. He distributed medicines for about 250 patients. JVV Medchal general secretary M Srinivas, IFWJ state council members Ashok Gupta, district general secretary Yavapuram Ravi, Doctors Dasarath, Vidya Sagar, Prabhu Raj, JVV leaders K Somaiah Chary, Shiva Shankar Reddy, Venkat Ramana, Ravi, Nageshwar Rao, Priyanka, Tejeswini, Narasimha, Shiva Prasad and others were present.

