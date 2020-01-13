Free medical camp at Bagh-e-Jahara in Chowni Malakpet

Malakpet: The AIMIM party organised a free medical camp near 82 bus-stop at Bagh-e-Jahara in Chowni Malakpet in order to prepare people against the seasonal diseases, on Sunday.

The camp was inaugurated by Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala. Hundreds of people from surrounding areas attended in camp for free treatment. Medicines of multi-vitamin, calcium tablets and syrups, pain killers etc. wwere distributed for free to the patients.

Patients with symptoms of dengue, swine flu and viral fever were also examined. Chowni division Corporator Mohammed Murtuza Ali, medical staff and other party leaders were present.