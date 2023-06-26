  • Menu
French digital company Teleperformance team meets KTR

Highlights

A leadership team from Teleperformance, a French digital services company, met with IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad.

The company is making its way into Hyderabad and will hire over 3000 high skilled professionals. The Minister will launch their facility in Hyderabad in July.

News

Company

Entertainment

