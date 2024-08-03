‘Friday Dry Day’ awareness sessions held in colonies

Hyderabad: As a part of the ‘Friday Dry Day’ initiative, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Heroes (volunteers) conducted an awareness session on Friday door-to-door in various colonies on controlling mosquito breeding and preventing the spread of seasonal diseases.

The GHMC undertook a wide-scale awareness programme to prevent dengue, malaria, and other vector-borne diseases. The programme was held with the aim of educating households about the weekly cleaning of water storage containers like overhead tanks, sumps, flower pots, refrigerators, and all other places in the house that may lead to mosquito breeding.

The heroes asked households to take precautions to prevent water stagnation in their surroundings. They advised the citizens to keep wet and dry garbage separately, hand it over to Swachh Autos, and avoid throwing it in open areas. They explained to them that mosquitoes thrive in unhygienic conditions, which can lead to diseases like dengue, malaria, and viral fever.

The volunteers advised residents to observe every Friday as a dry day. Water drums should be emptied, cleaned, and fresh water filled weekly. Fogging and anti-larval operations were taken up. The officers, in collaboration with the RWAs, are taking measures to prevent mosquito-related diseases. Officers from the entomology, sanitation, and other wings participated in the programme. The sanitation staff sprayed chemicals to prevent mosquito menaces in various areas.