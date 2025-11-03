From innovation to action: Telangana launches horticulture vision 2035

Hyderabad: SriKonda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University Vice Chancellor, Dr Danda Rajireddy presented the State Horticulture Perspective Plan-2035 to Governor Vishnu Dev Varma on Saturday at the Governor’s office, where the Vice Chancellor also handed over the commemorative album of the university’s recently held fourth convocation.

The State Horticulture Perspective Plan-2035, meticulously prepared by the university, outlines a forward-looking strategy to enhance horticultural productivity and farmer welfare across the state. Dr Rajireddy explained that the plan integrates technologically advanced farming practices tailored to meet the evolving demands of Telangana’s consumers while simultaneously boosting the income of farmers.

Emphasising the plan’s comprehensive scope, Dr Rajireddy noted that it addresses the cultivation needs of vegetables, fruits, flowers, spices, and medicinal crops. The blueprint focuses on expanding crop coverage, improving infrastructure, and promoting sustainable practices to ensure long-term agricultural resilience. “This plan is designed to align with the state’s demographic and consumption patterns, while equipping farmers with tools for higher yield and profitability,” he said.

Governor Vishnu Dev Varma appreciated the university’s initiative and its commitment to agricultural innovation and rural empowerment. The presentation marks a collaborative effort between academic institutions and the state leadership to shape a robust horticultural future for Telangana.

University Registrar Dr A Bhagwan also attended the meeting, underscoring the institution’s unified approach to policy advocacy and strategic planning. The event highlighted the university’s role not only in education and research but also in contributing to state-level development agendas through actionable frameworks. The State Horticulture Perspective Plan-2035 is expected to serve as a guiding document for policymakers, agricultural departments, and farming communities in the years ahead.