Fuel price hike: Congress leaders protest at Indira Park in Hyderabad

Telangana Congress leaders on Monday staged a protest at Indira Park against petrol and diesel prices hike in the state.

TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav arrived at Indira Park in bullort cart. He asserted that the skyrocketing prices of fuel is causing inconvenience to the people.



On the other hand, the police tried to arrest the congress leaders stating that no permission has accorded for the protest. The police detained a few party workers.



Congress woman cell president Sunitha Rao was also taken into custody by the police who shifted her to Begumpet police station.

