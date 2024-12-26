Fund crunch hitting HYDRA demolitions?

Hyderabad: Private agencies engaged in the demolition of illegal constructions have reportedly stopped providing their services to HYDRA. The contract agencies are demanding to clear the dues to take up works assigned by the agency. The government owes Rs 35 crore to HYDRA. The official agency was struggling to convince the government in view of the fund crisis.

Top sources said that HYDRA hired a group of agencies to utilise their services in the demolition of illegal structures and protect the lakes from encroachments. The logistical support consisting mainly of bulldozers, cranes and other machines were cost intensive. The cost of the utilisation of such big machinery was huge. The agencies which got the contract work were completing the task assigned by the HYDRA for the last six months. The agencies were demanding the payments every month. Due to non-release of funds, the HYDRA authorities could not clear the piled-up dues. Sources said that the government released funds to the payment of salaries only. HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath has been requesting the MA&UD department for the release of funds to clear the long pending dues. The higher officials also met top officials in the Assembly during the winter session recently. The officials assured HYDRA that all the bills will be cleared.

HYDRA officials worried the agencies would stop the assigned work if the pending bills are not cleared by this month-end. The agencies already warned of the stoppage of works. Considering the shortage of funds, officials of HYDRA approached new agencies but they are not ready to take up the work in view of the financial crisis. The officials said that it would be a very tough situation to execute the works, mainly the demolition of illegal structures, without funds. The delay in the works would also create another big problem for the government to implement the action plan to safeguard the lakes and other water bodies from illegal occupation in the city.