Gaddar Film Awards ceremony to be held on June 14

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to organise the much-touted ‘Gaddar Film Awards’ event on June 14. As many as 1,248 applications have been received for awards in various categories for this first major event being organised in the name of revolutionary poet and singer Gaddar.

During a jury meeting for the Gaddar Awards at the LV Prasad Cine Lab on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that the state government has decided to organise the event at a grand scale which will be on par with any international film award ceremony. He urged committee members and officials to make this event a success which would leave a mark internationally, set new standards and become a topic of discussion at global level. These should serve as an inspiration for future generations.

He highlighted that the film industry in Telangana has faced neglect over the past decade, noting that the distribution of film awards has been halted since 2011, which has hindered the growth of the industry. “We are fortunate that Gaddar was born in Telangana. Gaddar was instrumental in sharing the essence and culture of Telangana with the world. He articulated the principles of Telangana culture to the state, the nation, and beyond,” he said.

He pointed out that the present Congress government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has resolved to revitalise the film industry, which has lacked promotion for the past ten years, and is dedicated to providing comprehensive support for its development in Telangana. The Deputy Chief Minister urged the jury members to assess films for awards without consideration of personal relationships or prejudices.