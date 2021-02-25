Gaffes in marks memo stun Palamuru varsity students

Hyderabad: The M Pharmacy students of Palamuru University, who received their marks memo, were shocked when they found the marks in their memos contradicting with those posted online on the varsity website.

According to students, the university had announced the results of M Pharmacy on February 2. The results showed the list of students qualified in the examinations and those promoted separately.

However, the printed memos of the results given on February 3 and sent to the colleges from the examinations branch of the university reportedly showed all students passing the examination. This left the students in a shock not knowing whether they have qualified the examination or failed. The students argued that the discrepancies in the examination results were not limited to students studying M Pharmacy in the university departments, but similar mistakes were found in the results of students of varsity-affiliated Sarojini Ramulamma Pharmacy College and Dhanvanthari Pharmacy College.

Expressing their anguish over the mistakes in declaration of results, the students' said that it was not the first time that such discrepancies have cropped up as earlier too the students studying integrated chemistry faced a similar problem.

Adding to their woes further, the students pointed out that the name of their parents were also typed incorrectly forcing them to question the credibility of results. The students demanded the varsity authorities to take serious note of mistakes taking places due to the laxity of officials and take stringent action against the Controller of Examinations, besides announcing the error-free results.

Taking up the issue, the Students Federation of India (SFI) and Madiga Student Federation (MSF) representatives lodged a complaint with the university authorities. The student's union representatives asked the varsity officials to restore the faith of students by notifying the correct results for all examinations. Failing, they said they would be forced to launch an agitation seeking justice.