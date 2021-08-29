GAIL gives Rs 15 lakh to Nalgonda blind school

Hyderabad: The GAIL (India) Ltd, a government of India undertaking, has provided Rs 15 lakh financial support to a city-based Development and Welfare Association of the Blind (DWAB) which runs a blind school in Nalgonda.

The support is extended under CSR Project for construction of rooms in the 20-year old school. The GAIL has written a letter to this effect. It has been handed over to Chokka Rao, general secretary of DWAB. B Balaji Naik, senior manager and CSR nodal officer in- charge, Rajamahendravaram, AP, inspected the school and handed over the letter.

Chokka Rao thanked Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Ongole MP for recommending GAIL to help the school.

The school recently completed 25 years. It is run on donations from the public. The school is well known for its role and in producing results. Recognising its efforts, several Governors, CMs, President A P J Abdul Kalam, PM Narendra Modi, the State Human Rights Commission chairman and members either visited the school or appreciated its efforts.