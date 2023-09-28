Ganesh Procession : TSRTC diverts district buses

Hyderabad: In wake of Ganesh procession, the TSRTC diverted buses arriving from districts.

MD TSRTC, VC Sajjanar informed that the interstate and district buses which will be arriving at MGBS will be taking diversion, after entering City. The movements of Inter state/ District Buses will be restricted from 8 am on September 28 till 8 am the next day.

Those coming from Rajeev Rahadari and NH-7 will take JBS-YMCA-Sangeet X Rd-Tornaka Jamai Osmania Flyover Nimboli Adda-Chaderghat route.

Those coming from Bangalore will take Aramgarh X rd- Chandrayan Gutta X Rd- I.S.Sadan-NLG X Rd- Chaderghat route.

Those coming from Mumbai/NH-9 will take Godrej Y Junction - Narsapur X Rd- Bowenpally- JBS- YMCA- Sangoet X Rd-Tarnalon Jamai Osmania Flyover- Adikmet-Nimboliadda route.

The TSRCT also arranged 535 special buses for devotees attending the Ganesh procession and immersion.