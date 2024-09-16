Ganesh Visarjan 2024

(Put this in block letters under the headline)Focus on Eco-Friendly Immersions as Hyderabad Prepares for the Grand Farewell.

As the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival draws to a close, Hyderabad is set to witness the grand Ganesh Visarjan on September 17, 2024. This year, there is a heightened emphasis on eco-friendly immersions, with the city taking active measures to minimise the environmental impact of the event.

In 2024, Ganesh Visarjan falls on Anant Chaturdashi, a day considered highly auspicious for bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha. However, along with the spiritual fervour, officials and environmentalists are calling for greater responsibility in the immersion process. The usage of clay idols and natural materials has been encouraged to avoid pollution of water bodies, a significant concern in previous years.

Authorities Call for Safe and Sustainable Immersions

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up designated immersion points across various lakes and artificial ponds to facilitate the process. Special guidelines have been issued to ensure that the immersion takes place in an orderly and eco-friendly manner. The GHMC has also deployed teams to monitor the cleanliness of these sites post-immersion.

Officials have urged citizens to avoid using idols made from harmful materials like plaster of Paris, which can contaminate water bodies. Instead, they are promoting the use of biodegradable and eco-friendly idols. "This year, our goal is not only to celebrate the festival but to ensure that we protect the environment," a senior GHMC official stated.

Auspicious Timings for the Immersion

The most favourable time for Ganesh Visarjan is between 1:30 PM and 3:00 PM on September 17, although devotees can perform the immersion throughout the day based on their convenience. Authorities expect large crowds at the major immersion sites, including Hussain Sagar Lake, where elaborate arrangements are being made to manage the flow of traffic and devotees.

With a rising awareness of environmental sustainability, this year’s Ganesh Visarjan is poised to blend tradition with eco-conscious practices, ensuring a grand yet responsible farewell to Lord Ganesha.