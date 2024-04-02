Gang of hooligans arrested for harassing girl

Rangareddy: Police arrest six hooligans for resorting rampage at Narsingi in Gandipet mandal in the district on Monday.

According to sources, the hooligans harassed a girl who was going to the nearby grocery shop. The accused identified as Suresh forcibly dragged the student callously poured water on her. The situation escalated on the day of Holi, as the hooligan made unwarranted physical advances towards the student, causing her distress. The frightened girl managed to escape from Suresh and rushed home in tears. However, the ordeal did not end there, as the gang resorted to violence when the parents of the student intervened to stop the matter.

Displaying brazen arrogance, the hooligans mocked the parents, daring them with sarcastic remarks. The situation took a grim and tragic turn with the involvement of Praveen, a member of the gang notorious for his violent tendencies. Praveen, gruesomely attacked the victim's father with a sword, fatally injuring him. Further demonstrating his brutality, Praveen assaulted the victim's mother with the same weapon when she attempted to intervene.

In a swift response to the heinous acts perpetrated by the gang, police officials apprehended six individuals, including Praveen and Suresh. The arrests were made under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, indicating an attempt to murder, as well as the Nirbhaya Act, highlighting the severity of the offenses committed.

During the investigation, authorities recovered four swords from the accused, underscoring the dangerous nature of the gang's activities. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, prompting concerns over the safety and security of residents in Narsingi.