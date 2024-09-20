Live
Just In
Gau Dhwaj Bharat yatra set to begin from Sept 22
Yatra to begin from Ayodhya and continue till Oct 26, touching all state capitals; to reach Hyd on Oct 9
Hyderabad: As part of building pressure on the government to declare the cow as the ‘mother of the nation’ and push for tough measures and strict enforcement of the existing laws, the 35-day ‘Go Dhwaj establishment Bharat yatra’ will reach Hyderabad on October 9. The yatra led by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand will begin from Ayodhya on September 22 and will continue till October 26, touching all the state capitals.
Explaining to media persons about the yatra at an event held in the city, Shankaracharya’s representative Mukundanand Maharaj, Amnaya Peetham (Uttarakhand), said that the Go Dhwaj establishment Bharat yatra will be held across the entire country from September 22 to October 26. The yatra will travel to the capitals of all the states, where Go Dhwaj will be established. Grand cow honour conferences will be held in the capitals of each state, beginning in Ayodhya. The yatra will pass through the east, west, south, and north of the country, concluding in Delhi on October 26. In the national capital, Shankaracharya will also honour dedicated cow devotees from across the nation.
He pointed out that the native cow breed, the Rama cow, outnumbered the entire human population in India at the time of Independence. “Native cow breed was numbering around 70 crore and now has been reduced to 17 crore. The jersey and crossbreeds cannot be considered pure breeds, and the pure Indian breed remains endangered,” he said.