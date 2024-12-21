GHMC and Traffic Police Launch Anti-Encroachment Drive in Saidabad

In a joint operation, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the traffic police conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Saidabad on Saturday. The drive targeted illegal structures and encroachments along the stretch between Saidabad Cross Roads and Saidabad Colony.

During the operation, authorities removed around 60 encroachments, including sheds, kiosks, and temporary stalls that had obstructed the public pathway. This initiative aimed to clear the area to improve traffic flow and ensure safer road conditions for commuters.

The traffic police officials stated that the move was prompted by frequent traffic slowdowns caused by these encroachments. They urged residents and shopkeepers to avoid occupying public spaces and to respect the carriageway to prevent further disruptions.

The GHMC and traffic police emphasized that the drive is part of ongoing efforts to maintain road safety and ensure better urban mobility in Hyderabad.