GHMC apathy turns lake into a cesspool

Alwal: Pedda Cheruvu spread over 20 acres in Temple Alwal area once used to be a sprawling scenic water body, but now the major part of the lake is covered with a thick blanket of water hyacinth plant and surrounded with trash.

Concerned locals allege that GHMC is neglecting to clean and beautify the lake despite giving several complaints. A slight rain is enough to inundate areas like Bharathi Nagar Colony, Prasanthi Nagar Colony, Rajiv Nagar and Saraswathi Colony and leave several spots under a sheet of water.

"As the GHMC officials have planned to construct a stormwater drain but till today no work has begun. Also, the garbage bin that is placed near the lake should be removed, as it is spoiling the scenic beauty of the lake. Despite several appeals and petitions to authorities concerned, they have done nothing to save the lake," said Shekar, a resident of Temple Alwal.

"Many locals over here said that because of sewage water discharged into lakes, it's resulting in mosquito menace and the putrid smell emancipating from the lake is of serious concern. Also, form this area many cases of dengue and due that death was reported but still the concern officials are silent," said K Srinivas Varma, General Secretary, Loksatta party

"We have many times requested the GHMC of Alwal to take steps in cleaning the lakes but no permanent solution is taken. Now it is high time it embarked on measures to clean up the lake," he added.