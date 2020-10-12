GHMC Bill to set pace for civic poll

Hyderabad: The one-day Assembly session convened by the Telangana Government to adopt the GHMC (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday is all set to trigger hectic political activity in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits which is bracing for election this year end.

The GHMC Act, which will be amended, will pave the way for finalising the reservation of wards for women, BCs, SCs and STs. The State Government has already decided to allot 50 per cent of the wards to women in the GHMC once the Act is amended.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao will present the Bill in the Assembly on Monday. The minister will also present the same in the Legislative Council on Tuesday. KTR will also utilise the opportunity to reel out all the developmental activities taken up by the GHMC and how it had transformed the city.

This is expected to set the tone for the campaign of GHMC polls. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to make some announcements on LRS (Land Regularisation Scheme). The government is contemplating to reduce financial burden on the LRC applicants by announcing new fee structure.The Congress proposes to raise the problems which denizens have been facing in Hyderabad including frequent inundation of colonies and roads during rains in what the government calls as the most liveable city in the country.

Congress proposes to make this as one of its campaign issue and will try to expose the gap between the claims and reality, according to the leaders.