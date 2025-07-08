GHMC boss tells officials to resolve Prajavani complaints on warfooting

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner RV Karnan has instructed officials to swiftly address the complaints raised during the Prajavani programme. Citizens from different areas attended the public hearing at the GHMC headquarters on Monday, where they presented their grievances to the Commissioner.

During the programme, the Commissioner carefully reviewed the complaints submitted by the public and directed the relevant officials to ensure their quick resolution. Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner RV Karnan emphasized that officials must not be careless in addressing the public’s complaints and directed them accordingly. The Heads of Departments are urged to diligently tackle each petitioner’s issues, ensuring that the same problems are not repeated.

The GHMC received as many as 204 complaints in the public hearing at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC in which people submitted requests on town planning, electric lights, and other issues.

A total of 74 complaints were received during the public hearing organized at the GHMC headquarters, out of which 37 were received by the Town Planning Department, 7 each by the Tax Section and Housing Departments, 5 at Vigilance Department, 4 at Engineering Department, 3 at Health and Sanitation Department, 2 Finance Department, 1 each by the Legal, LWS, Admin, UBD, and UCD Departments.

The Prajavani phone-in programme received 4 requests all of which were forwarded to the respective department.

Meanwhile, a total of 126 complaints were received in the six zones under the jurisdiction of GHMC. Of total, 55 were received in the Kukatpally Zone, 28 in Serilingampally, 27 in Secunderabad, 9 in LB Nagar, 6 in Charminar, and one complaint was received in the Khairtabad Zone.

Additional Commissioners Raghu Prasad, Venugopal, Satyanarayana, Venugopal Reddy, Geetha Radhika, Mangatayar, CCP Srinivas, CE Sahadev Ratnakar, Additional CCP Gangadhar, B Venkanna, Pradeep, Ranjith, and other officers were present.