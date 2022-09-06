GHMC braces for Ganesh immersion Slew of arrangements in place 

Hyderabad: Following the 10-day Ganesh festivities, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has deployed around 9,000 sanitation workers, 280 cranes and 100 swimmers with boats at the water bodies across the city for carrying out Ganesh immersion on September 9. In a review meeting of Ganesh Immersion, city Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi directed the Zonal Commissioners, police, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) and other departments to make all the necessary arrangements for the immersion.

According to the GHMC, over 280 cranes at lakes located in different parts of the city to facilitate Ganesh Idol immersion and around 9,000 sanitation staff will be pressed into service across the Greater Hyderabad limits. Cranes will be deployed in NTR Marg, Saroor Nagar Lake and Sanjeevaiah Park Baby Pond and some other locations. At every three to four km, 25 sanitation workers will be deployed and around 14 volunteers will operate each crane for 24 hours in three shifts.

Apart from this, the branches of trees are being cut, tents have been set up and lighting arrangements are been made. The mayor also urged the electricity department to make sure that there are no low-hanging cables along the procession route.

GHMC has also set up 24 fabricated ponds and 22 excavated ponds at various locations in the city to ensure safe immersion. GHMC will ensure that idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) are only immersed in portable ponds.The size of these ponds will be 30 metres by 10 metres with a depth of 1.35 to 150 metres. Idols up to four-feet height can be immersed in these ponds.