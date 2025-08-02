Live
GHMC chief inspects ongoing projects
Hyderabad: To enhance the city’s civic infrastructure and guarantee timely completion, GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan has instructed the engineering officers to accelerate the development projects.
On Friday, the Commissioner visited the Secunderabad and Khairatabad zones to assess various projects.
During this visit, he evaluated the advancement of initiatives focused on improving infrastructure, as well as the execution of the special sanitation program designed for the monsoon season, collaborating closely with the relevant Zonal Commissioners, Ravi Kiran and Anurag Jayanthi, on-site. Karnan instructed the officers to execute the works efficiently. Initially, the commissioner toured Baghlingampally and the nearby regions within the Secunderabad zonal limits.