GHMC clears path for Occupancy Certificates after permit lapse

Hyderabad: TheGreater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued uniform guidelines for the processing and issuance of Occupancy Certificates (OC) to non-high-rise buildings constructed in accordance with sanctioned plans, even after the validity of building permissions has lapsed.In a circular issued on January 8, 2026, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan stated that the guidelines would apply to buildings sanctioned under GO Ms No.168 (MA&UD, dated April 7, 2012), where construction was completed as per approved plans but Occupancy Certificates were not obtained within the validity period.

The absence of an OC has resulted in difficulties for purchasers and prospective buyers in obtaining water and power connections from agencies such as HMWSSB and TSSPDCL, besides facing challenges in securing bank loans and paying additional penalty charges.According to the GHMC, Case 1: Under the new procedure, applications for OC submitted within two years from the date of lapse of building permission will be processed by collecting the pending building permit fee and other applicable charges such as Link Road Charges and CRMP charges, as per Rule 26.Case 2: For applications submitted after two years, all charges applicable to the total built-up area as on the date of OC application will be levied. In both cases, Occupancy Certificates will be considered only if construction deviations are within permissible limits, allowing up to 10 per cent deviation in mandatory setbacks, excluding the front setback.The GHMC clarified that these guidelines apply only to non-high-rise buildings. The initiative is expected to benefit a large section of citizens by enabling them to obtain Occupancy Certificates and facilitating access to essential civic services.