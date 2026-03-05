Apple Unveils iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo and M5-Powered Macs in India

Apple rolled out a wide range of products in India this week, unveiling new smartphones, refreshed iPads, upgraded MacBooks, and professional displays. The announcements highlight the company’s push toward more powerful, AI-ready devices while also introducing budget-friendly options for students and everyday users.

iPhone 17e: Affordable iPhone with flagship chip

Apple kicked off the week with the launch of the iPhone 17e, an affordable addition to its iPhone lineup. The smartphone starts at Rs 64,900 and will go on sale from March 11.

Despite being positioned as a lower-priced option, the device is powered by the A19 chip — the same processor used in the standard iPhone 17. Apple has also increased the base storage to 256GB, doubling the capacity compared to the previous generation.

The phone supports MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging with speeds of up to 15W. On the photography front, it retains a 48-megapixel main camera similar to its predecessor.

Apple has also equipped the phone with its new C1X cellular modem, which the company says is twice as fast as the earlier C1 modem and consumes around 30 percent less power than the modem used in the iPhone 16 Pro. The device will be available in black, white, and a new soft pink colour option.

iPad Air gets M4 chip upgrade

The company also refreshed the iPad Air by introducing the powerful M4 chip. Apple claims the update delivers significantly improved performance over earlier versions.

According to the company, the new tablet is around 30 percent faster than the M3 version and more than twice as fast as the M1-powered iPad Air.

The tablet features an 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, and 12GB of unified memory, along with memory bandwidth of 120GB/s to handle AI-related tasks more efficiently.

Pricing remains unchanged. The 11-inch model starts at Rs 64,900, while the 13-inch variant begins at Rs 84,900. Buyers in the education segment can receive a $50 discount.

MacBook Pro powered by M5 chips

Apple also announced upgraded MacBook Pro models featuring the new M5 Pro and M5 Max processors.

These chips are designed for demanding workloads such as advanced creative tasks and artificial intelligence processing. Apple says the laptops can process AI workloads up to four times faster than previous models.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip starts at Rs 2,49,900, while the 16-inch model is priced from Rs 2,99,900. Models equipped with the M5 Max chip begin at Rs 3,99,900 for the 14-inch variant and Rs 4,29,900 for the 16-inch model.

Apple has also increased base storage, offering 1TB on M5 Pro versions and 2TB on M5 Max models. The laptops include Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, a six-speaker audio system, and up to 24 hours of battery life.

MacBook Air refresh

The MacBook Air lineup has also been updated with the M5 chip. Apple says the laptop can deliver up to 18 hours of battery life.

New features include a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera, a three-microphone array, and speakers supporting Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.

The 13-inch MacBook Air starts at Rs 1,19,900, while the 15-inch model is priced from Rs 1,44,900. Both variants now come with 512GB of base storage.

MacBook Neo: Apple’s new budget laptop

One of the most notable announcements was the introduction of the MacBook Neo, Apple’s new entry-level laptop aimed at students and casual users.

Priced from Rs 69,900, the device is designed for everyday tasks such as web browsing, document work, and streaming.

The 13-inch laptop runs on the A18 Pro chip — the same processor used in the iPhone 16 Pro series. It starts with 256GB storage, while the Rs 84,900 version offers 512GB and includes Touch ID.

Other features include a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual microphones, Spatial Audio speakers, and up to 16 hours of battery life.

New professional displays and accessories

Apple also revealed updated displays, including the Studio Display and Studio Display XDR.

The standard model features a 27-inch 5K Retina display with 600 nits brightness and support for P3 wide colour. The XDR version uses mini-LED technology with over 2,000 local dimming zones, delivering up to 2,000 nits brightness for HDR content.

In addition, Apple introduced new colours for accessories. iPhone cases now come in Bright Guava, Vanilla, and Electric Lavender, while Apple Watch bands are available in shades such as Clementine, Soft Pink, Blue Mist, and Cantaloupe.

Overall, the week’s announcements reflect Apple’s strategy of expanding its ecosystem with faster processors, AI-ready hardware, improved battery life, and broader pricing options.