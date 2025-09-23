  • Menu
GHMC Commissioner Inspects Flyovers and Underpasses Projects Near KBR Park

Highlights

GHMC plans new flyovers (4.6 km) and underpasses (2.8 km) at seven junctions near KBR Park to reduce traffic congestion and improve commuting. Officials instructed to fast-track construction with Traffic Police coordination

The GHMC Commissioner visited KBR Park to check the plans for new road projects. These projects include flyovers (bridges over roads) and underpasses (roads going under other roads) at seven junctions.

  • The total length of flyovers will be 4.6 km.
  • The total length of underpasses will be 2.8 km.

The main purpose of these projects is to:

  1. Reduce traffic jams – less waiting on busy roads.
  2. Make commuting easier – smoother travel for everyone.
  3. Improve safety – better roads for drivers and pedestrians.

The Commissioner told officials to:

  • Start the projects quickly.
  • Get the land needed for construction as soon as possible.
  • Work with the Traffic Police to manage traffic while the work is going on.

In short, these projects are meant to make Hyderabad’s roads safer, faster, and more convenient for daily travel.

