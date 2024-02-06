GHMC Commissioner inspects KBR Park, orders developmental works

Hyderabad: Following the complaints of lack of maintenance at Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) Park in Jubilee Hills, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ronald Rose visited the park in the early morning on Monday and inspected the ongoing works.

He was accompanied by Khairtabad Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran and Dr Sunanda Additional Commissioner UBD, and directed the concerned officers to complete the development activities.

The Commissioner ordered the concerned officers to take appropriate steps to immediately undertake the ongoing developmental works and also maintenance and restoration works as suggested by the walkers.

The GHMC authorities further instructed the officials to make a proper walkway, duly clearing the uneven portions, and plant more trees wherever there are gaps. Later, they inspected the theme park that was developed in the corner areas along the walkways, herbal garden, rock garden, plumier garden, and fragrance garden. Witnessing the poor seating arrangements, Ronald Rose suggested improving seating areas for the walkers and visitors.

The Commissioner was more specific and instructed to take all the steps to improve aesthetics and ambience for the walkers in KBR Park, and he also inspected the pavement made at parking lots.

In particular, UBD and engineering officials were directed to repair the walking track, prevent sewage water from entering, establish pits to prevent rainwater from going outside, and also to separate and compost waste from greenery and other places. It was ordered to install the necessary street lights in the park.