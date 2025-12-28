GHMC deploys Dy Commissioners to boost civic governance in city

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan on Saturday oversaw the transfer and appointment of 60 Deputy Commissioners to newly established circles aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency. This action is in response to the state government’s recent notification that established 12 zones, 60 circles, and 300 wards, with zonal commissioners already designated for each zone. According to the orders from the Commissioner, the deputy commissioners are required to assume their duties immediately. The officials who have been reassigned previously held positions across 30 circles and various departments within the GHMC and are now assigned to new roles.