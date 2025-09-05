GHMC deploys robots for clearing stormwater drains

Hyderabad: For the first time, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated stormwater drain cleaning using robotic technology as a pilot project in Circle-12. Advanced robotic machines fitted with high-resolution CCTV cameras have been deployed at major road crossings to identify blockages and carry out precision cleaning.

During each monsoon season, the city is plagued with overflowing stormwater drains, traffic jams, and the inundation of low-lying areas. The main reasons for this are the accumulation of garbage and debris in the drains, damaged channels, and heavy rainfall overwhelming the system. To ensure such recurring issues are effectively addressed, the GHMC has turned to technology for a smart solution.

GHMC Chief Engineer Maintenance Sahadev Ratnakar inspected the cleaning operation on Wednesday night at the NMDC Junction, Mehdipatnam, where the robotic machines were deployed.

GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan said, “The GHMC has launched stormwater drain cleaning with robotic technology as a pilot project in Hyderabad. If this initiative proves successful, incidents of overflowing drains, traffic jams, and flooding in low-lying areas will be significantly reduced.”

According to the GHMC, the robotic machines are equipped with CCTV cameras to identify blockages and remove silt efficiently. This clears water stagnation and improves drainage during rains, with safety precautions ensured during execution. All operations are being carried out under strict safety protocols to safeguard both field staff and the public. If successful, this pilot project will be scaled up across all GHMC circles, heralding a major transformation in the maintenance of urban infrastructure. The civic body has identified over 150 critical waterlogging points across the city.