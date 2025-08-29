GHMC fills over 10,000 potholes in Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a special drive to repair roads damaged by recent rains, which left thousands of potholes and caused serious inconvenience to commuters. So far, over 10,000 of the 13,120 identified potholes have been filled, and efforts are underway to complete the remaining repairs in the festive season.

As part of its road safety initiative, particularly in light of the recent damage caused by heavy rainfall, the GHMC has repaired over 10,390 potholes out of the 13,120 identified across Greater Hyderabad. Similarly, 522 catch pit repairs, 301 catch pit cover replacements, and eight central median repair works have been completed. The GHMC commissioner R V Karnan has directed officials to expedite work in order to minimise inconvenience for commuters. As well as arterial roads, potholes on internal roads and on the national highway within the city limits are also being filled to facilitate smooth traffic flow.

According to GHMC, divisional teams have been deployed to speed up the repairs, using a mix of asphalt and concrete. In the L B Nagar zone, as many as 2,381 potholes were repaired out of a total of 2,868 identified. In Charminar, 1,826 were repaired of a total of 2,227 potholes. In Khairtabad, over 1,343 were repaired out of 1,721 potholes, and in Serilingampally, 1,290 were repaired out of 1,938. Similarly, 1,706 were repaired in the Kukatpally Zone out of a total of 1,941 potholes, and 1,844 were repaired of the total of 2,425 potholes identified in the Secunderabad Zone.