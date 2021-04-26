GHMC focuses on micro zones

Rajendranagar: Soon after declaring three areas as micro-containment zones in Rajendranagar, the Entomology wing swung into action and took up sodium hypochlorite spray at several colonies in Attapur, Khaja Nagar and Suleman Nagar to arrest further spreading of the contagion. During the last few days, most of the positive cases were reported from these three areas that prompted the GHMC to strike out these areas and bring curbs back to prevent contagion from spreading to other areas.

There are three testing centres in Rajendranagar circle alone from where 30 to 40 cases are being reported every day. Shivrampally UPHC, Mailardevpally PHC and Basti Dawakhna Pando Ranga Nagar are designated Covid-19 testing centers in Rajendranagar circle. According to sources, out of 100 samples being taken in these centres, at least 10 people at each centre are found to be positive cases. Sensing the enormity, the staff of GHMC, Entomology Wing and Medical and Health Department have formed teams to take up spraying, fogging and sanitation drives. "Khaja Nagar in Jalal Babanagar, Pahadi and no 9 Chintalmet in Suleman Nagar and four localities in Attapur have been identified as Covid-19 containment zones. Three to four teams are being formed for each locality by the Entomology wing to take up spraying and fogging activities here. Besides fogging, we are also taking up sodium hypochlorite spray to arrest the bacterial spread in these areas. "Similarly, the teams of Medical and Health Wing of GHMC also took up sanitation drive in several infections hit localities of Attapur, Khaja Nagar and Sulemannagar," informed Udai Kiran, Assistant Entomologist GHMC Rajendranagar.

Sanitization drive has also been done in several areas notably in Yerraboda Basti under Rajendranagar. Meanwhile, the panic grips the colonies in Rajendranagar as they are wearing a deserted look and terrified people largely confined to their houses.

In Charminar Zone, a total 12 localities have been identified as containment zones. Among them Shalivahana Nagar Colony in Moosarambagh, Anand Nagar in Akberbagh under Malaket circle, Danaiah Nagar in Uppuguda, Patel Nagar in Gowlipura under Santoshnagar circle, Shivaji Nagar in Uppuguda, Ghouse Nagar in Bandlaguda under Chandrayangutta Circle, Maisamma Gally in Moghalpura, Mekala Mandi Gally in Shah Ali Banda under Charminar circle, Ali Nagar and Jahanuma under Falaknuma circle and Khaja Nagar in Attapur and Suleman Nagar under Rajendranagar has been declared covid-19 containment zone for the second time.